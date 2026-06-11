China using ChatGPT to target US AI debate: Report

Washington: A bipartisan congressional leader has accused China of attempting to exploit America's open political system after OpenAI disclosed that China-linked actors used ChatGPT to generate content aimed at influencing debates over US tariffs and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The findings were highlighted by Rep. John Moolenaar, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, who said the Chinese government was seeking to manipulate legitimate public discussions in the United States.