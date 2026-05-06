China backs Iran’s sovereignty as Beijing pushes for end to conflict

"China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and security, and appreciates Iran's readiness to seek political solutions through diplomatic means. China stands ready to further step up its efforts to de-escalate the situation and end the fighting, continue to facilitate the launch of peace talks, and play a greater role in restoring peace and tranquility in the Middle East," he added.

The visit is crucial as it comes a week before US President Donald Trump's much-awaited China visit on May 14 and 15.

Iran is a close ally of China and both leaders, Araghchi and Wang have held at least three telephonic conversations since the outbreak of hostilities. Through this meeting, Iran conveyed three pointers- its position on war, reaffirming its ties with the country and securing economic and diplomatic support, as per Al Jazeera.

China is critical of both- Iran and the US. With Iran over closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the US over its naval blockade of Iranian ports, as per Al Jazeera.

Earlier in his press briefing on May 5, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on China to press Iran to stop holding the global economy hostage.

"I hope the Chinese tell him what he needs to be told, and that is that what you are doing in the Straits is causing you to be globally isolated. You're the bad guy in this. You guys should not be blowing up ships, you should not be putting mines, you should not be holding hostage the global economy. I hope the Chinese bring, whether it's done privately but I hope it's done directly, that that's the message they deliver to them. China is an export-driven economy. That means they depend on other countries to buy from them. Well, you can't buy from them if you can't ship it there and you can't buy from them if your economy is being destroyed by what Iran is doing. So it is in China's interest that Iran stop closing the Straits. It's harming China as well," he had said.