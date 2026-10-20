China shuts three Tibetan schools in Golog, raising assimilation concerns

Dharamshala: Chinese authorities have shut down at least three privately run Tibetan schools in Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture within a few weeks, depriving hundreds of children of Tibetan-medium education and raising concerns over the preservation of the region’s language and cultural identity, according to a report by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

The report, citing reliable sources in the region, alleged that the closures were part of a broader government drive to move Tibetan children into state-run institutions where Mandarin Chinese is the primary language of instruction. It said the increasing surveillance of phone and internet communications had made it difficult to obtain independent information from Tibetan areas.

According to the CTA report, authorities closed the Golog Tadrak Orphan School in Tabo Village, Machen County, on September 2, 2026. Established in 2005 with funding from the late Dr. Tawu Lobsang Palden and his wife, who lived in Germany, the institution provided education and shelter to more than 300 children who had lost both parents or came from broken families.