Tibetan Ganjong Sherig Academy forced to shut after refusing CCP political curriculum

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Chinese authorities have permanently shut down the Ganjong Sherig Academy (Gangjong Academy of Ancient and Modern Studies), a renowned Tibetan educational institution founded by the late Tulku Hungkar Dorje, after years of pressure over its refusal to introduce Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ideology into its curriculum.

The academy was officially closed after its remaining students completed their studies, as reported by Tibet Times.

According to Tibet Times, Chinese authorities had warned the institution nearly two years ago that it would face closure unless it incorporated CCP political education into its teaching.

Tulku Hungkar Dorje reportedly rejected the demand, maintaining the academy's focus on Tibetan language, culture, and traditional education.

Following his refusal, officials barred the school from admitting new students, ultimately leading to its closure once its final group of around 30 students graduated. Before his death, Tulku Hungkar Dorje described the academy as the embodiment of his lifelong commitment to preserving Tibetan identity.

He said the institution represented "the very bone and marrow of my love for my people", reflecting years of dedication, sacrifice, and service to Tibetan education. The closure has sparked widespread grief among current and former students.

Many have changed their WeChat profile backgrounds to photographs of the academy and Tulku Hungkar Dorje while sharing messages mourning the loss of an institution they say symbolised the preservation of Tibetan religion, language, and cultural heritage.

Founded on July 6, 2008, near Lung-ngon Monastery in Gade County, Golog, the academy offered courses in Tibetan language, English, painting, traditional Thangka art, and calligraphy. Since 2021, Chinese authorities have shut down several Tibetan schools across Golog, including the prominent Ragya Gangjong Sherig Norbuling School in July 2024, as highlighted by Tibet Times.

Tulku Hungkar Dorje also established the Qinghai Gesar Philanthropic Foundation in 2004 and later founded the Hungkar Dorje Nationalities Vocational High School, along with nearly 14 primary and secondary schools that provided free education to thousands of Tibetan children, as reported by Tibet Times.