"Across Chinese cities, scenes once considered unthinkable have become commonplace. Day labourers gather before dawn hoping to secure a few hours of work. Food delivery workers often labour for twelve to fourteen hours a day merely to earn enough to cover rent and meals. Middle-aged workers who lose their jobs find themselves trapped in a brutal labour market where many employers prefer candidates under 35. For countless families, the question is no longer how to improve their lives, but how to put food on the table," states the report from Shanghai on Nepal’s Hamrakura news portal.