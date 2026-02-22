China’s amphibious forces train for rapid entry missions

Hong Kong: The US Marine Corps (USMC) is America's go-to expeditionary force, a military service designed to react quickly to crises around the world. Likewise, China has a similar force in the shape of the People's Liberation Army Navy Marine Corps.



The PLANMC, estimated to have approximately 30,000 marines, has six amphibious combined-arms brigades plus two other maneuver brigades: a naval shipborne aviation brigade and special operations brigade. This makes it the second-largest marine corps in the world.



Late last year, the US Naval War College published the translation of an informative article written by Rear Admiral Zhu Chuansheng, Commander of the PLANMC, that shed light on the corps' aims and purposes. The article - entitled "Marine Corps Combat Capabilities to Win in High-End Maritime Warfare - originally appeared in January 2025's edition of the internal PLA journal Military Art.