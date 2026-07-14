China's exports surge 27% from year earlier as AI boom drives strong demand

Hong Kong: China's exports accelerated in June, jumping 27 per cent from a year earlier, driven by strong demand due to the boom in artificial intelligence, the customs agency said Tuesday.

The increase in exports in June was much better than economists had expected. Exports rose 19.4 per cent year-on-year in May.

Imports in June surged 36 per cent, stronger than May's 27.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

China's exports of vehicles, especially EVs, and other tech-related products have boomed as rapid adoption of AI increases the need for semiconductors and other electronic equipment.

The strength in export manufacturing has helped to offset weakness in domestic spending and investment.