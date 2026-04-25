Europe raises alarm as China’s new “ethnic unity” law threatens Tibetan identity and global dissent

Brussels [Belgium], April 25 (ANI): Following Beijing's adoption of a controversial "ethnic unity" law on 12 March 2026, the Office of Tibet in Brussels has ramped up its outreach to European policymakers, warning of sweeping consequences that extend beyond China's borders. The legislation poses a serious threat to Tibetan identity and could institutionalise what officials describe as the "systematic erasure" of Tibetan civilisation, as reported by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA).

According to CTA, Rigzin Genkhang, representative of the Dalai Lama and the Central Tibetan Administration, along with EU Advocacy Officer Tenzin Phuntsok, has led multiple high-level briefings in Brussels. These engagements have focused on raising awareness among lawmakers about the law's broader implications, particularly its potential to suppress cultural and linguistic freedoms under the pretext of national cohesion.

A central concern is the law's emphasis on enforcing Mandarin Chinese as the dominant language across education and public life. Critics argue that such provisions could further sideline the Tibetan language, which is already under pressure, and may even penalise informal or community-led efforts to preserve it. Equally troubling is the legislation's extraterritorial dimension. The law reportedly allows Chinese authorities to target individuals and groups outside their borders who are deemed to be undermining "ethnic unity."

This provision is being viewed as a mechanism for transnational repression, potentially affecting Tibetan activists, scholars, and diaspora communities worldwide. Despite these concerns, advocacy efforts appear to be gaining traction. Engagements with members of the European Parliament have reportedly resonated, with discussions expected to translate into formal responses in the near future, as cited by CTA.

With the law scheduled to come into force on 1 July 2026, Tibetan representatives in Brussels say they will continue pressing European governments and institutions to adopt concrete measures. They argue that the urgency of the situation demands a coordinated international response to address what they see as a growing challenge to cultural rights and freedoms, as reported by CTA.