China remains world's largest prison for journalists: Report

“We are outraged by the extent to which the Chinese authorities are seeking to intimidate and silence Zhang Zhan, an icon of press freedom in China. As if her arbitrary sentencing were not enough, they are now denying her the right to the legal counsel of her choosing, further undermining her ability to appeal. Zhang Zhan should be recognized as a courageous journalist who alerted the world to a deadly public health crisis, not imprisoned while her life remains at risk," said Aleksandra Bielakowska, Advocacy Manager, RSF Asia-Pacific.