China intensifies transnational intimidation as Tibetan scholar faces legal pressure in Canada



His outspoken criticism reportedly attracted the attention of Chinese authorities, eventually resulting in the termination of his university employment. After receiving warnings that his life could be in danger while preparing to challenge his dismissal, he fled to Canada in January 2021. Since then, he has continued exposing China's education policies at international forums, as highlighted by Phayul.

His advocacy has allegedly been met with sustained intimidation, including harassment of relatives in Tibet, hostile coverage by Chinese state media, attempts to discredit his academic work and suspected surveillance in Toronto and Geneva. Despite these pressures, Gyal Lo has vowed not to abandon his campaign. "The Chinese government will never succeed in silencing my voice," he stated, as reported by Phayul.