China calls for review of UNIFIL positioning in Lebanon

Fu said that one of the issues China has been considering was the future of the UN's peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, Al Jazeera reported.

"We do believe that we should revisit the decision, actually, to withdraw the UNIFIL," Fu said, referring to a resolution passed by the UN Security Council in August last year.

UN peacekeepers have been stationed in southern Lebanon since Israel's 1978 invasion, but last year, the council's 15 members voted to bring the mission to a close from the end of 2026, as per Al Jazeera.

"I think at least the view of the overwhelming majority of the Security Council is that this is not the time to really, to withdraw the UNIFIL out of that part of the country," Fu said.