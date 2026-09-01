China accused of censoring Tibet flood coverage, using AI images as families seek answers

Highlighting the censorship surrounding the deadly floods in the Tibetan region, the HRW said, "Information controls can make it harder for families to locate loved ones, and hamper understanding of the disaster and any future response. Authorities also tightly control freedoms of association and assembly. As with previous disasters, the choreography is familiar: restrict information, control the narrative, and praise the leadership's resolve and rescue efforts. AI may polish the performance, but the script remains unchanged."