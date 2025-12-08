Children’s science festival conducted in RSC Tirupati

The 4th Children’s Science Festival at the Regional Science Centre (RSC), Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, concluded yesterday, Sunday, December 7. The festival offered students a platform to present ideas and performances that blend creativity with Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

The two-day event, held in collaboration with Tirupati Balotsavam, kicked off on Saturday, December 6. Around 70 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) models from schools in and around Tirupati went on display, The Hans India reports.

In addition, the festival featured a Science Drama contest with about 35 performances on themes such as “Women in Science”, “Inventions that Changed the Course of Mankind” and “Plastic Pollution”.

This year also saw the launch of an Ideathon, where students pitched ideas focused on sustainability, social issues and practical solutions, encouraging out-of-the-box thinking.

The event was inaugurated by KN Satyanarayana, Director of the Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati), who praised the children’s enthusiasm and urged them to adopt a scientific mindset beyond textbooks.

At the closing ceremony, prizes were awarded to winning entries by J Vikram Kumar Reddy, Deputy Director of the Social Welfare Department. He encouraged students, parents, and teachers to pledge continued support for innovation, creativity and disciplined effort to help steer the nation toward progress.