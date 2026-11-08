Children who grow up in poverty are 5 times more likely to be poor young adults: new study

We used data from the Household, Income and Labour Dynamics in Australia (HILDA) Survey, which has followed Australian households since 2001.

We examined 2,205 people whose childhood household incomes were observed in at least three years, and whose incomes were known at least once again from age 24. This allowed us to examine whether growing up in poverty was associated with an increased risk of experiencing poverty as adults, aged 24 to 35.

Australia does not have an official poverty line. So we defined poverty using a relative income measure, widely used in international research. This takes into account household disposable income (after taxes and government payments, such as family tax benefits) and is adjusted for household size.

In dollar terms, the poverty line we were looking at sits at about AUD 72,000 for a couple with two children, and about USD 55,000 for a single parent with two children.

We found children growing up below the poverty line had a 22.4 percentage points higher risk of living in poverty in their 20s and early 30s than those who grew up in households with incomes between 150 per cent and 200 per cent of the poverty line.

To be clear, 200 per cent of the poverty line, the upper limit of the childhood income of the reference group, is still not even close to being wealthy. It's simply the median income: about USD 144,000 for a couple with two children.

What this means is that Australians who grow up poor face a 27 per cent risk of being in poverty in early adulthood, in contrast to just 5 per cent in the reference group. That's more than five times the risk.

We also looked at others who grew up in near-poverty, with household incomes between 100 per cent and 150 per cent of the poverty line, or roughly USD 72,000 to USD 108,000 for a couple with two children. They also had a higher poverty rate in early adulthood: 8.7 percentage points higher than children from the reference group.

By contrast, we found no statistically significant differences in early adulthood poverty between the income group just below the median and those who grew up in households with higher incomes.