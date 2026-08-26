Children take to interactive storytelling as Assam public libraries run reading drives

Guwahati, Aug 26 (IANS): Libraries across Assam are witnessing a renewed buzz as children increasingly engage with books, interactive learning activities and community-based reading programmes, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
Taking to social media platform X, Sarma highlighted the revival of libraries across the state and said the initiatives were helping children develop a stronger connection with books and reading.
“Across Assam, libraries are coming alive again,” Sarma said, pointing to activities such as book talks, rotating book collections and hands-on learning sessions being organised for children.
He said the initiatives were creating opportunities for young readers to explore new stories, ideas and subjects in an engaging environment.
The Chief Minister further stated that the focus is not merely on increasing the number of books being read, but also on encouraging children to develop habits that can contribute to their overall growth and learning.
“With book talks, rotating collections and hands-on sessions, our children are discovering that stories can be their finest friends,” Sarma said. He added that the renewed library culture was helping children grow into “confident readers, curious learners and clear communicators”.
The Chief Minister's remarks come amid efforts to strengthen libraries and reading spaces as platforms for learning beyond the classroom. Such spaces can provide children with access to a wider range of literature while encouraging discussion, curiosity and independent learning.
Book talks allow children to discuss stories and share their interpretations, while rotating collections expose them to different genres and authors. Hands-on activities, meanwhile, can make library visits more interactive and encourage children to participate actively in the learning process.
The initiatives also underline the role of libraries as community spaces where children can develop communication skills and cultivate a lasting interest in reading.
Sarma's post emphasised that the revival of libraries was not simply about restoring physical spaces but about creating an environment where children could discover the joy of books and use reading as a foundation for lifelong learning.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.