Uttarakhand school’s mobile addiction awareness drive gets thumbs-up from parents



School manager Hema Chufal said the programme was organised at the request of parents and that it has had a positive impact on the students. She said children have become more conscious about their mobile phone usage and are now paying greater attention to their studies.

“Today’s fear can be the start of a better future tomorrow. Due to continuous requests and concerns from parents that their children are constantly glued to mobile phones, they don't eat food, their eyesight is weakening, they are developing health problems, and children aren't going out to play,” Chufal told ANI.



She said the school initially tried explaining the issue to children with love and affection but later conducted the awareness exercise to make them understand the impact of excessive phone usage.

“Through this activity that we conducted, the children's attraction toward mobile phones reduced a bit, and they created some distance from phones. Even the parents are very happy with this. Now the children are going to the playground, they are playing,” she added.

Chufal clarified that all precautions were taken during the exercise to ensure the safety of students.

“This exercise was conducted in the school. While this exercise was being carried out, full precautions were taken to ensure that no child was harmed. It was done merely to scare them slightly for the purpose of making them understand,” she said.



Parents who visited the school also said the awareness campaign had made a positive difference. They said some children are now even advising their parents to reduce their own mobile phone usage.