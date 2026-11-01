Children of Manipur's relief camps: Born into displacement, growing up without a home of their own

Imphal: Nine-month-old Th Yaisna is growing up in what used to be a chemistry laboratory at a girls' college in Imphal. The room now has clothes hanging overhead, bedding and cooking utensils, with space just enough for her parents to manage their daily lives.

A month-old boy named Taibanganba lives in the same relief camp. His parents, who fell in love before the violence and married after being displaced, are now trying to make ends meet by selling candles, incense sticks and baskets.

Not far away, newborn Tomthin Nganba is the fourth child of a couple whose house and shop were burnt during the conflict.

In another camp in Imphal West, two-and-a-half-month-old Nolan lives with his mother in a prefabricated cabin that residents say becomes unbearably hot in summer.