Children no longer a burden but a source of income: Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, July 24 (IANS): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that children were once considered a burden, but now they have become a source of income.
He said that mothers with more children are receiving larger amounts in their bank accounts under the ‘Thalliki vandanam’ scheme.
He was speaking at the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting at a government high school in Rampachodavaram in Polavaram district.
Under the ‘Thalliki vandanam’ scheme, the government is depositing Rs 15,000 in the bank account of every mother for every school-going child. There is no bar on the number of children.
The Chief Minister said every year the government was depositing Rs 10,120 crore for 67 lakh children.
He claimed that despite facing financial constraints, the government is making sure that the benefits of this scheme reach everyone.
The Chief Minister stated that the coalition government has brought changes in the government education system.
He claimed that at a time when there is a trend of moving from government to private schools, 1.10 lakh students have actually shifted from private to government schools. He said that this demonstrates the true strength of government schools.
Chandrababu Naidu also praised the performance of his son Nara Lokesh as the education minister. He stated that seeing the changes in the education system, he was glad that Lokesh assumed this role.
Chandrababu Naidu told the gathering that the government was committed to providing quality education to children and was bringing major industries to the state so that they do not have to go elsewhere for employment.
“Students should study with passion rather than viewing it as a burden. We are fostering development that will create jobs in major industries for those who dedicate themselves to their studies for five years.”
He believes that children in tribal areas are like gems in the rough and if given opportunities, they can create wonders. He said President Droupadi Murmu is a source of pride for the nation and an inspiration to all.
He reiterated that he, Prime Minister Modi and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan were working towards their pledge to develop the state.
Naidu claimed that the previous government of the YSR Congress Party incurred a debt of Rs 10 lakh crore, borrowing at 14% interest and mortgaging government assets. “We are redeeming government assets that had been mortgaged and taking measures to reduce the interest burden,” he said.
He admitted that it is taking some time to put the state’s financial situation back on track.
“While rectifying the financial situation, we are simultaneously balancing welfare and development. Development generates wealth, which in turn enables the implementation of welfare measures.”
Referring to the YSR Congress Party’s allegation of irregularities in recruitment of teachers through Mega DSC (District Selection Committee), he said attempts were being made to tarnish the image of the Mega DSC recruitment drive. He said some people were acting in a manner that hurts the sentiments of the newly recruited teachers.
He stated that both parents must share the responsibility for their children. If both parents take responsibility for their children, their future will be bright.
He said fathers, along with mothers, should also attend parent-teacher meetings.
Chief Minister Chandrababu launched the "Drugs Vaddu Bro" (Say no to drugs) handbook prepared by the School Education Department.
He also unveiled the web portal of donors for schools.
The Chief Minister and Minister Lokesh interacted with children, parents, teachers and had lunch with the students.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.