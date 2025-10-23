Children hospitalised in Bhopal post Diwali due to carbide gun injuries

More than 60 people, predominantly children aged 8 to 14, were hospitalised in Bhopal due to injuries from calcium carbide guns during Diwali celebrations, according to PTI.

Over 150 cases of such injuries were reported across the city a day after the festival, with many victims discharged after first aid, though several children remain under treatment for serious injuries.

Dangers of makeshift carbide guns

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Manish Sharma highlighted the severe risks posed by these makeshift “carbide pipe guns.”

“About 60 people injured by these guns are currently being treated in various hospitals across the city. Though there is no threat to their lives, some of the injured persons have lost their eyesight, while a few have suffered facial burns," he said.

These crude devices, assembled using a plastic pipe, a gas lighter, and calcium carbide, produce acetylene gas when water comes into contact with the carbide. The resulting explosion can propel plastic pipe fragments at high speeds, causing shrapnel-like injuries to the eyes, face, and skin.

Medical response

Doctors at AIIMS are working to restore the eyesight of a 12-year-old boy, while Hamidia Hospital has admitted nearly 10 young patients, with two children currently under treatment for severe injuries.

Families of the injured children have criticised authorities for failing to curb the sale of these hazardous devices. CMHO Sharma noted that the district administration has initiated a crackdown on the illegal manufacture and sale of carbide guns.

Prior to Diwali, on October 18, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had directed district magistrates and police officials across Madhya Pradesh to prevent the sale of such devices. Despite these instructions, the guns were widely available in local markets during the festival.