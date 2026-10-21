Children begin learning journey at Vidyarambham ceremony in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: Young children were introduced to the traditional practice of beginning formal learning at the Vidyarambham ceremony held at Vadapalani Andavar Temple on Tuesday, October 20, on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

The ceremony was organised between 7.30 am and 10 am for children aged between two-and-a-half and three-and-a-half years. With guidance from elders and dignitaries, the children traced the Tamil letter ‘அ’ on rice as part of the ritual marking the beginning of their educational journey.