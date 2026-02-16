Childhood cancers are highly treatable, early detection key: Experts

BENGALURU: Paediatric oncology experts say that early recognition of symptoms, public education, and psychosocial support are critical to improving survival rates and ensuring treatment adherence.

Lakshmi R. Varma, a paediatric oncology counsellor at Narayana Health said that many parents are unaware that even children can develop cancer.

She emphasised that awareness initiatives in paediatric clinics, rural outreach programmes, and training primary care doctors, are essential to ensure early referral and reduce fear-driven delays, especially where tertiary care remains limited.