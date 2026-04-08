Child rights panel vacancies not filled despite Delhi HC deadline

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court’s warning to the city government in February over long-pending vacancies in the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has seen little progress. Key posts, including that of the chairperson, are still vacant.

The court had set a mid-April deadline to fill these positions. However, there has been no official communication from the government regarding any appointments. The matter is now listed for hearing on April 15, while the issue remains unresolved. The post of DCPCR chairperson has been vacant since July 2023. It will complete three years without a permanent appointment this July, the longest such gap in the commission’s history.