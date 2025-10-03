Child rights panel must form SOPs to prevent children's involvement in political activities, say activists

Further, he expressed concern that even after the stampede, nobody has spoken about protecting children from being involved in political activities.

"Apart from the Election Commission's directives, SCPCR should probe this stampede, frame new guidelines and an SOP to prevent children from being involved in political activities or entering crowded places, and submit them to the state government," he stressed.

Devaneyan appealed to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission to issue an order directing all political parties not to engage children in any election-related activities.

Educationist Su Moorthy told TNIE that SCPCR also should recommend the state government to take steps, through the School Education Department, to sensitise students and parents against involving children in any political activities.

"If parents are made aware, they will not send their children to political rallies. If students participate in political activities, legal action should be taken against the concerned party’s organisers, as well as their parents and officials," he suggested.