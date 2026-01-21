Chief secretary writes to Centre for UPSC regional office in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following a letter and detailed proposal from member of Karnataka Policy and Planning Commission S Mohanadass Hegde to the State Government to establish a regional office of Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in Bengaluru, Chief Secretary, Dr Shalini Rajneesh has written to Central Government seeking permission for the same.

In the letter addressed to Rachana Shah, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training, Union Ministry of Personnel, PG and Pensions, Shalini wrote, “Establishing a UPSC regional office at Bengaluru aligns with the goals of decentralisation, regional equity and youth empowerment.

"It ensures Karnataka and southern states gain equitable access to UPSC services and opportunities and facilitate administrative efficiency in conducting exams and other processes.” She requested the Centre to initiate a regional office in Bengaluru at the earliest.