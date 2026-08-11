Chief Minister Pema Khandu urges NCC cadets to build digital discipline against AI risks

Itanagar, Aug 11 (IANS): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has enormous potential to transform education, employment, communication and almost every aspect of life, but cautioned young people to use emerging technologies responsibly.
Addressing a function in Pasighat, headquarters of the East Siang district, the Chief Minister spoke about the rapidly changing technological environment and its impact on today’s youth, particularly the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and social media.
“Technology is a powerful tool. Artificial Intelligence can open up tremendous opportunities for our youth, but we must also understand its limitations and use it responsibly,” he said.
CM Khandu particularly stressed the need for young people to remain conscious of the growing influence of social media.
While social media has opened up unprecedented opportunities for learning, communication and self-expression, he said its excessive or irresponsible use could adversely affect young minds.
The Chief Minister urged the NCC cadets to use social media positively, avoid misinformation and cyber-related risks, and develop the ability to distinguish between reliable information and misleading content.
He said that the values of discipline, critical thinking and responsible citizenship imparted through NCC training were particularly relevant in an age when young people were constantly exposed to information, opinions and influences through digital platforms.
CM Khandu emphasised that technology should remain a means of enhancing human potential rather than becoming a distraction from education, physical fitness, personal development and social responsibility.
He urged the NCC cadets to make the best use of the facilities available at the NCC Academy Complex at Pasighat and carry the values learnt there into their schools, colleges, communities and professional lives.
Highlighting the growing importance of youth participation in nation-building, particularly in the context of India's vision of Viksit Bharat, CM Khandu said, “Viksit Bharat cannot be achieved without a Viksit Arunachal, and a Viksit Arunachal cannot be built without empowered, disciplined and responsible youth.”
He said the state government would continue to support initiatives that provide Arunachal's youth with opportunities in education, sports, skill development, entrepreneurship and leadership, while encouraging them to explore careers in the Armed Forces and other national services.
The Chief Minister also called upon parents, educational institutions and society at large to encourage more young people to join the NCC and benefit from its training, discipline and values.
CM Khandu highlighted the state government’s initiatives aimed at encouraging more Arunachali youth to join the Armed Forces as officers, including the launch of the Chief Minister’s Frontier Sainik School Scholarship Scheme.
He informed that under the scheme, financial support would be provided to Arunachali students studying in eight notified Sainik Schools and the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun.
The CM further informed that an Indian Army-led mentorship programme, through a collaborative officer-level coaching-cum-mentorship initiative for Arunachal students, would begin soon.
Building on the strong civil-military bonhomie that has existed in Arunachal Pradesh for decades, the programme would provide focused guidance and mentorship to young people aspiring to join Sainik and Military Schools and, ultimately, become officers in the Indian Armed Forces, he observed.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.