CJI & Law Minister inaugurate World's Largest Moot Court at Jindal Global Law School



The Guest of Honour, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister of State for Law & Justice, Government of India, said, "As citizens we must uphold constitutional faith -- the belief that the Constitution protects our rights and guards against tyranny. However, freedom is not a license to do whatever we want. To ensure our judiciary remains competent, the government is working tirelessly to modernise our legal infrastructure. We are moving towards a system that is fully future-ready through initiatives like the E-Courts project and AI-driven tools, which will help overcome language barriers. Our civilisation carries a deep commitment to justice, embedded in our constitutional framework. The Preamble solemnly resolves to secure justice -- social, economic and political -- reflecting a holistic vision of ensuring equality, fairness and dignity for all. Dr. Ambedkar said that justice is the embodiment of liberty, equality and fraternity; it is equality in value, fairness in proportion, and righteousness in governance. I congratulate JGU on the world's largest Moot Court and the name you have chosen: IMAANDAAR which reflects the institution's foundation on the principle of integrity toward knowledge, justice, and one's duty."

On this momentous occasion, inspiring messages of appreciation were received from the Hon'ble President of India and Hon'ble Vice President of India. The occasion was further inspired by a message from the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji who wrote, "I am delighted to learn about the International Convention on 'The Independence of Judiciary: Comparative Perspectives on Rights, Institutions and Citizens' at O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat. The inauguration of a massive Moot Court alongside the conference, which sees the participation of eminent jurists worldwide creates an opportunity for greater synergy. It is an occasion for seasoned and senior professionals to engage in a vibrant interaction with young students, mentoring them while imbibing the energy of our Yuva Shakti. Instilling a passion for justice delivery and a sense of pride about our Constitution in our youth will inspire them to strengthen democratic values throughout their lives. As one of the pillars of governance, the judiciary has played an important role in our democracy. From the guidance of village elders to modern courts, fair and timely justice delivery is a value that our society has always held as sacred. One of the most important aspects of justice delivery mechanisms is to take justice to the people in a way that there is an 'ease of justice' for even the poorest of the poor. I am confident that such conferences will bring together the finest minds of our judiciary, legal fraternity, and all other stakeholders to make our justice delivery system even more people-centric."

Mr. Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Member of Parliament, welcomed the distinguished Chief Justice of India, the Minister of State for Law and other luminaries and said, "Justice Suryakantji is the first son of the soil to rise to the nation's highest judicial office, from Hisar to Kurukshetra. His academic and professional journey reflects both the intellectual strength of Haryana and the constitutional possibilities that open when institutions nurture talent with sincerity. As a citizen of India, I wanted every Indian to have the right to display the national flag and in 2004, the Supreme Court of India gave a historic judgment, declaring the right to display the national flag as a freedom of speech and expression enshrined in the Constitution and it was the first time that we Indians got the right to display the national flag. Judicial independence draws its real strength from this quiet faith that people place in the courts, the belief that it will remain principled, impartial, and fearless, regardless of who stands before it. It is this trust that gives a judiciary its moral authority which is firmly anchored in the rule of law. India's justice system is among the world's most respected. The way forward lies in procedural reform, wider use of mediation and ADR, and smarter use of technology, including artificial intelligence, supported by close cooperation between the lawmakers, the judiciary, the bar, and the academic institutions. Universities like ours must become laboratories of democracy, where ideas are generated and tested, values are strengthened, and the next generation is prepared to serve the people."

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University, welcomed the august gathering to the special occasion and said, This moment is essentially for celebrating education, democracy, and the strength of our institutions. By inaugurating the world's largest moot court on the campus of JGU and JGLS, we are recognising that the foundations of rule of law and access to justice are built in academic institutions where the youth of India and the world receive education. The presence of 26 sitting and former judges of the Supreme Court of India along with the Chief Justice of India and the Law Minister at a Law School and University campus is both historic and unprecedented. The law students at JGU, the professors who are teaching and other mentors will be shaping the future of India and the future of the world. Our Chancellor and benefactor, Mr. Naveen Jindal's contribution to strengthening the rule of law reached its zenith by this endeavour of establishing the world's largest moot court on our campus. This initiative builds on the initiative of establishing India's First Constitution Museum that was inaugurated in 2024 to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. Today initiative of inaugurating IMAANDAAR will democratise access to training and capacity building for law students and lawyers to acquire knowledge and skills that will enable them to become competent, committed and transformative leaders in advancing the cause of promoting excellence in legal profession and legal profession."

