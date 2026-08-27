Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar meets 1,000 students in Chennai to boost campus voter literacy programmes

Chennai, Aug 27 (IANS): Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday called upon young and first-time voters to uphold democratic values, make informed electoral choices and promote voter literacy through educational institutions.
Addressing a regional conference on Electoral Literacy Clubs (ELCs) and the ECINET platform at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, the CEC interacted with nearly 1,000 students and educators from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) organised the day-long programme in coordination with the office of the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik.
The conference was designed as a collaborative forum linking young citizens, teachers and grassroots election officials while strengthening electoral preparedness and encouraging broader participation in inclusive democratic processes.
The delegates represented 300 schools, 75 colleges and 25 universities across Tamil Nadu's 38 districts and Puducherry.
During the afternoon session, CEC Gyanesh Kumar delivered the keynote address after the welcome remarks by the State Chief Electoral Officer.
An interactive question-and-answer session gave students an opportunity to raise issues relating to elections, voter participation and electoral awareness.
The CEC also held a separate interaction with more than 500 Booth Level Officers, describing booth-level personnel as the backbone of India's democratic system.
The Commission reviewed the progress of electoral roll revisions, door-to-door verification and the use of modern digital service tools.
Field officials shared feedback on the practical challenges they encounter while carrying out election-related duties.
The Chennai District Election Officer G.S. Sameeran concluded the session with a vote of thanks.
Senior Election Commission officials made technical presentations on voter education, digital services and electoral integrity.
Ashish Goyal, Director General (Media), explained strategies for expanding Electoral Literacy Clubs and institutional voter-awareness programmes.
Seema Khanna, Director General (IT), outlined the features of the ECINET application and its role in delivering digital services to voters and election personnel.
Deputy Election Commissioner Bhanu Prakash Yeturu spoke on trust and transparency in Indian elections, while Deputy Director Apurva Kumar Singh presented the ELC 2.0 framework, including its expanded digital features and emphasis on student-led voter literacy initiatives.
Participants also watched live demonstrations of major stages in the electoral process, including preparation of electoral rolls, voting and counting.
Officials said the practical sessions were intended to give students a clearer understanding of how elections are conducted.
Delegates later visited interactive exhibitions showcasing different aspects of election administration and democratic participation.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.