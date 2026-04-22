Chhattisgarh tightens staff attendance for governance festival, census

Raipur, April 22 (IANS) The Chhattisgarh government has announced a sweeping ban on employee leave for the next three months, citing the dual priorities of the upcoming ‘Sushasan Tihar’ (Good Governance Festival) and preparations for the national census.
The directive, issued with immediate effect, places a moratorium on leave across all departments to ensure maximum workforce availability during this critical period.
According to an order, employees and officials will not be permitted to take leave unless they provide prior intimation and secure approval from a competent authority. Even casual leave applications must now be submitted through digital channels, reflecting the government’s push for transparency and accountability.
Officials have warned that strict action will be taken against any employee found violating these instructions.
The decision underscores the state’s emphasis on effective governance during ‘Sushasan Tihar’, a festival dedicated to resolving public grievances and accelerating the implementation of welfare schemes.
By restricting leave, the government aims to guarantee that administrative machinery remains fully functional, enabling swift responses to citizen concerns and ensuring smooth execution of programmes.
Equally significant is the upcoming Census, a national-level exercise requiring extensive manpower and coordination.
State employees are expected to play a pivotal role in data collection and verification, tasks that demand the uninterrupted availability of personnel.
The leave ban is thus seen as a measure to prevent disruptions and maintain efficiency in this massive undertaking.
Officials have clarified that while the restrictions are stringent, they are not absolute. Employees facing unavoidable circumstances may still apply for leave, provided they follow the prescribed digital notification process and obtain prior approval. This balance, the government believes, will maintain discipline without disregarding genuine needs.
The announcement has sparked discussions among employees, with some expressing concern over the rigidity of the order, while others acknowledge the importance of ensuring smooth governance and Census operations.
For the administration, however, the priority remains clear: uninterrupted service delivery and successful execution of national and state-level commitments.
By enforcing this temporary measure, the Chhattisgarh government has indicated its determination to strengthen governance, enhance accountability, and ensure that both the Good Governance Festival and the Census are conducted with maximum efficiency.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.