Chhattisgarh teachers protest order assigning stray dog monitoring to principals

The Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI), Chhattisgarh government, has directed school principals, headmasters and heads of institutions to ensure timely reporting of stray dogs roaming in the premises and see to it that schools remain safe.

The order, however, is being criticised by the Shaley Shikshak Sangh (School Teachers' Union).

The DPI in its official circular sent to all joint directors (Education) and District Education Officers (DEO) in the state has referred to the recent directive given by the Supreme Court in one of the writ petitions. The DPI has asked them to implement the order without delay by appointing school principals or heads of education institution as the nodal officer in each school.

The order bestows responsibility upon these nodal officers to follow it promptly at the school level to ensure the educational premises or surrounding areas remain safe with the safety of students.

“Teachers are often overloaded with various tasks besides their own responsibilities. Such an additional duty is impractical as the directive over-burdening teachers with works other than their core responsibilities. Such imposed order is not good for teachers as well for the academic progress of students. We oppose such an order and appeal to the education minister that responsibility of such a task should be given to local administration—from panchayat to municipal corporation," said Virendra Dubey, state president of the Shaley Shikshak Sangh (School Teachers Union).

School teachers expressed aversion against the official circular, asserting that it will deviate them from educational related works and may adversely impact the academic curricula. “How come principals or headmasters who attend schools only during the fixed hours of the day can remain watchful for stray dogs? And how will he or she identify if the dog is stray or has an owner? We try complying with all that is required for protection or care of students”, said a teacher on condition of anonymity.

However, the State School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav said the reason behind such an instruction is to keep the higher authorities promptly informed if there is an increase in the number of stray dogs in and around the schools, to ascertain the safety or well-being of students.

“The government’s directive is keeping in line with the spirit of the recent Supreme Court order. No one should feel offended over the directive issued or take it otherwise”, the minister said.