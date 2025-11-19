Chhattisgarh teacher writes wrong English spellings, internet calls it a ‘super scam’

While teaching the days of the week, the board displayed spellings like “Farday” for Friday and “Saterday” for Saturday.

Similarly, during a body parts lesson, words such as “noge” for nose, “eare” for ear, and “iey” for eye were written and recited by the students.

Other misspellings seen in the video included Sanday for Sunday, Wensday for Wednesday, Manday for Monday and Tusday for Tuesday.