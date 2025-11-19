Chhattisgarh teacher writes wrong English spellings, internet calls it a ‘super scam’

A video from a government primary school in Kogwar, Chhattisgarh, has sparked widespread concern after showing an English lesson where incorrect spellings were being taught to young students.
The clip, recorded inside the classroom, shows teacher Praveen Toppo writing wrong spellings on the blackboard, which the children copied and repeated without realising the errors.
While teaching the days of the week, the board displayed spellings like “Farday” for Friday and “Saterday” for Saturday.
Similarly, during a body parts lesson, words such as “noge” for nose, “eare” for ear, and “iey” for eye were written and recited by the students.
Other misspellings seen in the video included Sanday for Sunday, Wensday for Wednesday, Manday for Monday and Tusday for Tuesday.
Following the circulation of the video online, the teacher was removed from his position.
Concerned parents said that learning incorrect spellings at a young age could impact children’s future and urged authorities to appoint a qualified teacher to ensure proper guidance at Kogwar Primary School.