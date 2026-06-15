Chhattisgarh schools to introduce daily Vedic mantra recitations from new academic session

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has mandated the daily recitation of Vedic mantras, including the Gayatri Mantra and Saraswati Vandana, in all government schools from the new academic session beginning June 16.
According to a directive issued by the School Education Department, the revised schedule has been introduced to promote the intellectual development and cultural awareness of students. District education officers have been instructed to ensure its implementation across schools in the state.
Under the new routine, morning assemblies will include the National Anthem, National Song, Deep Mantra, Saraswati Vandana, Guru Mantra, and readings on the lives of prominent historical personalities. Students will also recite the Bhojan Mantra before the midday meal. At the end of the school day, the State Song, Gayatri Mantra and Shanti Mantra will be recited.
The move has sparked a debate between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress. Congress leaders have questioned the inclusion of religious prayers in government schools, arguing that public educational institutions cater to students from diverse religious and social backgrounds.
Sushil Anand Shukla, chairman of the Congress Media Cell, said the directive was contrary to the secular character of government schools and could lead to demands from followers of other faiths for the inclusion of their own religious texts.
The state government, however, has defended the decision, saying the initiative is aimed at promoting cultural values and character building among students.
State School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav said the prayers were being introduced as part of a broader effort to strengthen moral education and were not intended to serve any political purpose.
The first day of the academic session, June 16, will be observed as 'Shala Pravesh Utsav', during which newly enrolled students will be welcomed into schools through traditional ceremonies.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.