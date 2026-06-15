Chhattisgarh schools to introduce daily Vedic mantra recitations from new academic session

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has mandated the daily recitation of Vedic mantras, including the Gayatri Mantra and Saraswati Vandana, in all government schools from the new academic session beginning June 16.

According to a directive issued by the School Education Department, the revised schedule has been introduced to promote the intellectual development and cultural awareness of students. District education officers have been instructed to ensure its implementation across schools in the state.