Chhattisgarh: Schools in Sukma begin classes from huts, ending years of darkness



He further informed ANI that the school running in Raiguda is also being attended by children from nearby areas. A camp was established in Raiguda in December 2024, and thereafter, the situation has changed significantly. With the successful running of the Niyad Nellanar campaign, people now want to connect with the government and avail themselves of the benefits of public welfare schemes.



"Earlier, people were afraid to come and go here, and there were no facilities. Now the school has opened, and children are coming to study, although a proper building has not yet been constructed. Earlier, due to Naxalites, there was a strong atmosphere of fear, and children could not study. Now schools are opening at various places in the area, and children are attending them. Children think that they will study well and make their parents proud. The government is continuously trying to provide facilities; roads have been built, schools have been opened, and security is being provided. We thank the government," said Raiguda School teacher Arjun.

There was no school in our village, but we wanted our children to be educated and move ahead in life, to make their parents proud, said villager Mandvi Sanvaiya.



She further said that due to the problem of Naxalism, children could not study, and people from one village could not go to another. Now that a CRPF camp has been set up, we face no problems. We can breathe freely, and there are no restrictions on our movement.