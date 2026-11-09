Chhattisgarh plans new law to regulate coaching centres and protect students

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has prepared a draft of a proposed law aimed at regulating coaching institutions, ensuring students' mental health and safety, and bringing transparency and accountability to their functioning.
The Department of Higher Education has invited suggestions and feedback from parents, educationists, students and other stakeholders within seven days before finalising the Chhattisgarh Coaching Centre (Control and Regulation) Bill, 2026, a media release said.
Higher Education Minister Tank Ram Verma said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, was committed to providing students with a safe, positive and stress-free academic environment.
He said the proposed legislation seeks to protect students' mental health and safety while safeguarding the interests of parents. It would also make coaching institutions more accountable and address concerns relating to excessive academic pressure, arbitrary fee structures and other irregularities.
The bill also envisages counselling facilities to address students' mental health concerns, mechanisms to deal with complaints of harassment and a 24-hour helpline for students.
Under the draft legislation, registration would be mandatory for coaching centres enrolling 20 or more students, with a validity period of five years. It also includes transparency in fee structures, refunds for students discontinuing courses and prescribed safety standards for hostels.
Violations of the proposed regulations could attract penalties ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5 lakh, while registration may also be cancelled in serious cases, said officials.
For effective monitoring and implementation, the draft proposes a state-level authority headed by the Chief Secretary and district-level committees chaired by the respective District Magistrates. Suggestions can be submitted through email at che-higheredu.cg@gov.in.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.