Chhattisgarh’s NIPUN Mission to boost jobs, skills and startups

Raipur: The Council of Ministers, chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has approved the Chief Minister Startup and NIPUN Mission for the youth of Chhattisgarh. An allocation of ₹500 crore over the next five years has been approved for the mission. Its objective is to equip young people with modern, industry-relevant skills and connect them with opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship and startups.
The key feature of the NIPUN Mission is its integrated approach, bringing together startups, skill development, emerging technologies and employment within a single ecosystem. It will provide young people opportunities to develop business ideas, acquire relevant skills, gain hands-on experience in new technologies, secure industry employment or start their own ventures. The focus will go beyond training and certification to building an industry-ready and technology-ready workforce.
The mission will establish Entrepreneurship Development Centres across all 33 districts of the state. These centres will provide guidance and support to young entrepreneurs in developing business ideas, starting startups and taking their ventures towards the market. This will create opportunities for youth in smaller towns and districts to develop businesses and startups locally.
According to a senior official of the Industries Department, the NIPUN JOB Engine will be an important component of the mission. It will establish a direct linkage between the actual requirements of industries and the skills of young people. The mechanism can be understood as: “Industry Requirement → Required Skill → Youth Training → Skill Matching → Formal Employment.”
The official explained that if an industry requires, for instance, 500 trained professionals with specific skills, the skill development process can be aligned with that requirement. After training, candidates can be matched with relevant industry requirements and connected with formal employment opportunities. This will ensure that training is driven not merely by available courses, but by actual market and industry demand.
The success of the initiative will therefore be measured not only by the number of youth trained, but also by how many secure employment, how many are connected with industries and what new skills are emerging in demand. This will make skill development more targeted and outcome-oriented.
The mission will establish 100 Emerging Technology Labs to provide youth with hands-on exposure to new and emerging technologies. These labs will enable young people to work on modern technologies, undertake practical experiments and develop technology-based solutions rather than limiting learning to theoretical knowledge.
The labs can provide opportunities in areas such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and Data Analytics, AR/VR, Blockchain, FinTech and Enterprise Technology. Considering Chhattisgarh’s local needs and economic activities, the initiative can also open new opportunities for startups working in Health-Tech, Agri-Tech, Green Technology, Mining-Tech and technology-based solutions to local challenges.
The mission will also establish five Industry Excellence Centres to further strengthen industry-academia and industry-youth collaboration in technology and skill development.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.