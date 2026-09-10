Chhattisgarh’s NIPUN Mission to boost jobs, skills and startups

Raipur: The Council of Ministers, chaired by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, has approved the Chief Minister Startup and NIPUN Mission for the youth of Chhattisgarh. An allocation of ₹500 crore over the next five years has been approved for the mission. Its objective is to equip young people with modern, industry-relevant skills and connect them with opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship and startups.



The key feature of the NIPUN Mission is its integrated approach, bringing together startups, skill development, emerging technologies and employment within a single ecosystem. It will provide young people opportunities to develop business ideas, acquire relevant skills, gain hands-on experience in new technologies, secure industry employment or start their own ventures. The focus will go beyond training and certification to building an industry-ready and technology-ready workforce.



The mission will establish Entrepreneurship Development Centres across all 33 districts of the state. These centres will provide guidance and support to young entrepreneurs in developing business ideas, starting startups and taking their ventures towards the market. This will create opportunities for youth in smaller towns and districts to develop businesses and startups locally.