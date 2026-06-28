Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan strengthens child health efforts in Sukma

Sukma: The Mukhyamantri Swasth Bastar Abhiyan is bringing relief to critically malnourished children in the remote and inaccessible village of Gumdi in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, with the administration intensifying efforts to identify, treat and rehabilitate children suffering from severe malnutrition.

Speaking to ANI, Sukma District Collector Amit Kumar said the campaign, being implemented in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department, aims to identify malnourished children and address the health issues contributing to their condition.

"A key objective of the ongoing campaign, implemented in collaboration with the Women and Child Development Department, is to track malnourished children and identify specific health indicators that can be addressed to improve their nutritional status. The teams currently in the field are tasked with conducting health check-ups for children at Anganwadis," Kumar said.

He said children identified with severe malnutrition are being referred to the district's three Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) for specialised care.

"We are also continuously referring these children to the district's three Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs)," he said.

Outlining the administration's next phase of the initiative, Kumar said Anganwadis would be linked with primary schools to improve both nutrition and education among children.

"Taking this a step further, our next plan involves linking Anganwadis with primary schools. We intend to have primary school teachers spend one hour a week to work on improving both the children's nutrition and their educational levels," he added.

Chief Medical and Health Officer RK Singh said the district has strengthened its efforts to combat malnutrition through Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres, where severely malnourished children receive specialised care.

"We are addressing this through our Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs). We admit severely malnourished children for a 15-day stay, focusing on hygiene and a specific diet chart to help them gain weight, while also educating mothers so they can continue this care at home," Singh told ANI.

He said these efforts have contributed to a reduction in malnutrition as well as maternal mortality in the district.

Highlighting improvements in maternal healthcare, Singh said an ultrasound machine has been installed in Konta, where specialised screening camps are organised twice every month.

"In Konta, we have installed an ultrasound machine. On the 9th and 24th of each month, designated days for specialised screening, we invite people from the surrounding villages," he said.

Singh further said Sukma recorded only eight maternal deaths last year and that the administration is continuing efforts to reduce both maternal and infant mortality across the region.

"We are continuously striving to reduce both maternal and infant mortality in our region," he added.

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.