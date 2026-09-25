Chhattisgarh MBBS Interns Stipend Hike: Government approves Rs 25,000 monthly from October 1

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has approved an increase in the monthly stipend paid to MBBS interns in government medical colleges, revising the amount to Rs 25,000 per month. The revised stipend will come into effect from October 1, 2026, according to an order issued by the state's Medical Education Department on September 24.

The order, issued by the Department of Medical Education, Government of Chhattisgarh, states that the existing stipend for MBBS interns completing their undergraduate medical course in government medical colleges has been revised to Rs 25,000 per month.

The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Directorate of Medical Education on August 4, 2026. The order also records the concurrence of the state's Finance Department, with the approval dated September 24.