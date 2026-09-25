Chhattisgarh MBBS Interns Stipend Hike: Government approves Rs 25,000 monthly from October 1

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh government has approved an increase in the monthly stipend paid to MBBS interns in government medical colleges, revising the amount to Rs 25,000 per month. The revised stipend will come into effect from October 1, 2026, according to an order issued by the state's Medical Education Department on September 24.
The order, issued by the Department of Medical Education, Government of Chhattisgarh, states that the existing stipend for MBBS interns completing their undergraduate medical course in government medical colleges has been revised to Rs 25,000 per month.
The decision follows a proposal submitted by the Directorate of Medical Education on August 4, 2026. The order also records the concurrence of the state's Finance Department, with the approval dated September 24.
The revised stipend will be applicable from October 1, 2026. The order has been issued in the name of the Governor of Chhattisgarh and digitally signed by the Under Secretary of the Medical Education Department.
The move comes after MBBS interns and junior doctors in the state had been seeking an increase in stipend. Reports earlier indicated that interns had been demanding a revision from the existing Rs 15,900 to Rs 25,000 per month.
The latest government order now formally approves the ₹25,000 monthly rate for MBBS interns in government medical colleges.
The stipend revision addresses the demand for higher remuneration for MBBS interns. However, the wider demands raised by junior doctors in Chhattisgarh involve other categories of doctors and issues as well, including revisions in remuneration, the bond system and creation of a super-specialty cadre. Those demands are separate from the stipend order for MBBS interns.