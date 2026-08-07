Chhattisgarh HC denies bail to ex-IAS officer in CGPSC recruitment scam, calls exam paper leak ‘more heinous than murder’

"It is reiterated again, as observed while considering the bail applications of other accused persons in the crime in question, that a person who indulges in facilitating leakage of question paper relating to competitive examinations, plays with the career and future of lacs of young aspirants, who are 'burning the midnight oil' to prepare for competitive exams, such an act is more heinous than an offence of murder because by killing a person, only one family gets affected but by ruining the career of lacs of aspirants whole society is adversely impacted," the HC observed.