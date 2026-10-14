Chhattisgarh gets approval for first govt homoeopathy college; admissions from 2026-27

Raipur: Chhattisgarh has received approval to open its first government homoeopathy college in Nava Raipur, with an intake capacity of 63 seats for the Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery course, starting the 2026-27 academic year, officials said on Tuesday.
The permission was granted by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board under the National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi, on Monday following an inspection of the newly established University College of Homoeopathy at Atal Nagar in Nava Raipur.
The permission letter was issued under section 29 of the National Commission for Homoeopathy Act, 2020, an official statement said.
Hailing the development, state Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal said the approval marked an important step towards expanding AYUSH medical education in Chhattisgarh and would create more opportunities for students seeking higher education in homoeopathy.
The move will also help strengthen academic and clinical facilities, improve the availability of trained homoeopathic practitioners and support the expansion of homoeopathy healthcare services in the state, he said.
Admissions to the BHMS course will be based on candidates qualifying in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).
Of the 63 approved seats, at least 15 per cent will be reserved under the All India quota, while the remaining 85 per cent will be filled through the competent counselling authority of the respective state or Union Territory, as per the prescribed rules.
The approved seats also include seats for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), it said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.