Chhattisgarh CM interacts with NEET 2026 qualified students from Prayas residential schools



Recalling his own educational journey, CM Sai said students today have access to greater opportunities and government support than ever before. He highlighted the expansion of Nalanda campuses for competitive examination aspirants, with 34 new centres under construction that will provide round-the-clock access to online and offline study resources.

The Chief Minister noted that Chhattisgarh had only one medical college at the time of state formation, while 15 government and private medical colleges are now functioning. Five more medical colleges are being established, adding 250 MBBS seats.

Referring to the nationwide 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Sai appealed to students to remain free from addiction and help spread awareness in society. He said a healthy and addiction-free youth population was essential for building a developed India.

During the interactive session, the Chief Minister answered students' questions on education, healthcare, governance, employment, tourism, sports, politics, youth participation, and the state's long-term development. He highlighted the government's efforts to expand educational opportunities through Prayas Residential Schools, scholarship schemes, and overseas education support for eligible children of labourers.

He also said the National Education Policy is being implemented with skill-oriented courses, while government schools are being upgraded with smart classrooms, improved infrastructure, teacher training, parent-teacher meetings, and initiatives such as Nyota Bhoj and the Jawahar Utkarsh Yojana.

he Chief Minister also informed students about the recently launched CM Helpline 1076, through which citizens can register complaints and suggestions directly with the government, including issues related to education and hostels. He said the system had already delivered prompt resolution of a wide range of public grievances.

Concluding the interaction, CM Sai said the state government is developing a Chief Minister's Dashboard that will enable real-time monitoring of schools, hospitals, teacher attendance, ration availability, and other public services.