Chhattisgarh CM urges students to remain addiction-free to build healthier India

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday appealed to students to stay healthy and free of addiction to build a healthier India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched a nationwide 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan'.
He asked students to stay disciplined and hardworking, which will contribute to building a healthier Chhattisgarh and India.
Sai and Governor Ramen Deka attended a state-level launch of the campaign at Lok Bhavan here.
A large number of youths, including students, representatives of educational institutions, voluntary organisations, and members of various groups attended the programme and listened enthusiastically to Modi's address, which was live-streamed.
All participants took a pledge to contribute towards building a drug-free India and reiterated their commitment to creating awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse, according to a statement.
The campaign launch marked the beginning of a 100-week nationwide 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign, under which activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society.
Under the campaign, a series of awareness activities will be organised in collaboration with schools, colleges, universities, the National Service Scheme (NSS), National Cadet Corps (NCC), MY Bharat youth organisations and other youth groups, it said.
In a separate event, Sai interacted with students of state-run Prayas Residential Schools who qualified the NEET-2026 examination at his official residence here.
He said the Chhattisgarh government is developing a digital dashboard to connect all government institutions, enabling real-time monitoring of schools, hospitals, ration availability and other public services directly from the CM's Office.
As many as 185 students from seven Prayas residential schools across seven districts cleared the medical entrance examination this year, with around 100 of them attending the interaction programme, officials said.
Congratulating the students, Sai said their success in one of the country's toughest competitive examinations is a matter of pride for Chhattisgarh and reflected the effectiveness of the state's efforts to provide quality education to talented students from poor and tribal families.
He said 17 Prayas residential schools are currently functioning in the state with the objective of preparing students from remote, tribal and economically weaker sections for competitive examinations.
The CM told students that doctors occupy a place next only to God in society as they save lives, and urged them to become compassionate, approachable professionals and skilled medical practitioners, according to a statement.
Sai added that Chhattisgarh has been expanding educational infrastructure and opportunities for students.
He noted that Nalanda library complexes are being established for aspirants preparing for competitive examinations, while 34 new Nalanda campuses are being constructed to provide round-the-clock access to online and offline study material.
Sai said the government has been developing a 'Chief Minister's Dashboard' to connect all government institutions.
"This dashboard will enable real-time monitoring of various services, including schools, hospitals, teacher attendance, and the availability of rations, directly from the Chief Minister's residence," Sai said, adding that the government is committed to delivering better services to every citizen through good governance, transparency, and technology-driven administration.
The chief minister also said the capacity of the Tribal Youth Hostel in New Delhi has been increased from 50 to 200 seats, with free boarding and lodging being provided to students.
He noted that 13 hostel residents have qualified for the UPSC prelims this year.
Highlighting the expansion of medical education, the chief minister said when Chhattisgarh was created, it had only one medical college, whereas 15 government and private medical colleges are now operational.
The government has also been setting up five new medical colleges, which will add 250 MBBS seats, he said.
Responding to students' questions, the chief minister said the government has been continuously strengthening educational infrastructure through scholarships, smart classrooms, regular teacher training and renovation of government schools.
He said children of labourers aiming to study abroad receive full financial support from the state government, while employment-oriented courses have been introduced under the National Education Policy.
To a question regarding Bastar and Surguja, Sai said Chhattisgarh became Naxalism-free on March 31 this year due to the combined efforts of the Centre, the state government, security forces and local people.
He said Bastar and Surguja now hold immense tourism potential, and the state's Industrial Policy 2024-30 accords priority to the tourism sector, and incentives are being provided for homestay projects in tribal areas.
Replying to another question from a student, Sai said Chhattisgarh's future is bright owing to its strategic location, abundant mineral resources and expanding energy sector.
He said the state currently produces around 30,000 MW of electricity and has signed investment agreements worth around Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the power sector, which are expected to generate an additional 30,000 MW of capacity in the coming years.
The chief minister also informed students about the recently launched 'CM Helpline 1076', through which citizens can directly register grievances and suggestions with the government.
Around 8,000 officials have been integrated into the system for prompt redressal of complaints, he added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.