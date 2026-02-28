Chhattisgarh CM launches City Gas initiative to extend PNG and CNG coverage

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed the launch of the City Gas Infrastructure Project on Friday, highlighting the benefits of this initiative for residents, vehicles, and industrialists across Raipur, Balodabazar, and Gariaband districts in the state.



He stated that the initiative aims to provide piped natural gas (PNG) to the residents while also advancing environmental sustainability, as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) will be available for vehicles.

Adressing mediapersons at the launch in Raipur, the CM said, "Chhattisgarh is steadily progressing towards development. Today, another development initiative has been launched, with the launch of the City Gas Infrastructure Project to provide piped gas to residents, vehicles, and industrialists in Raipur, Balodabazar, and Gariaband districts."



In an X post yesterday, the CM said, "Today, I participated in the inauguration program of the city gas infrastructure in Raipur. Under this project, the supply of PNG through pipelines to homes and commercial establishments in Raipur, Baloda Bazar, and Gariaband districts will now be ensured, and CNG will be available for vehicles. This initiative will directly benefit domestic consumers, vehicle drivers, and industries. This system is affordable, safe, and environmentally friendly. Along with reducing fuel costs, it will have a positive impact on the income of the common people."

