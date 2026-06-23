Chhattisgarh cabinet unveils rural livelihood and biogas initiatives

Raipur: In a major push to tackle rural unemployment, the Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday launched a new livelihood scheme aimed at strengthening the rural economy, generating jobs and promoting sustainable livelihoods in the state, officials said.
The cabinet also cleared a draft Compressed Biogas Policy (CG-CBG) Policy, 2026, they said.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhavan in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar, during which approval was granted for the "Atal Aajeevika Samriddhi Haat" scheme, an official said.
Under the new scheme, manufacturing centres for handloom, weaving, tailoring and handicrafts, processing units for pulses, oilseeds, rice milling and dairy products, service centres such as cold storages, solar dryers, agricultural equipment repair facilities and Atal Digital Centres, as well as marketing and supply centres, will be established in rural areas, he said.
According to the official, the initiative aims to promote local production, processing, services and marketing activities by optimising existing infrastructure and machinery, thereby creating employment and self-employment opportunities for rural residents and improving market access for local products.
The Chhattisgarh State Rural Livelihood Mission has been designated as the nodal agency for implementation, while the Panchayat and Rural Development Department will serve as the nodal department, he said.
The cabinet also approved the draft of the CG-CBG policy, 2026, under which agricultural residue, municipal solid waste, livestock waste and other organic resources available in the state will be scientifically managed and converted into compressed biogas, a clean gaseous fuel, the official said.
He said that the policy is expected to improve waste management, support environmental conservation, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote bio-fertiliser production and strengthen the rural economy.
Under the state's 'Anjor Vision 2047' (vision document), Chhattisgarh has the potential to produce nearly 5 lakh tonnes of compressed biogas annually, he said.
The Chhattisgarh Biofuel Development Authority has been designated as the state nodal agency for implementation of the policy, while the energy department has been authorised to issue the necessary administrative directions and orders, the official said.
The cabinet also approved the framework of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-GRAM G) Yojana Chhattisgarh, which seeks to boost rural employment, empowerment, convergence of government schemes and digital governance.
Eligible adult members of rural households will be provided a statutory guarantee of 125 days of unskilled wage employment in every financial year in accordance with the Government of India Act, 2025, he said.
The programme will focus on water conservation, natural resource management, rural infrastructure development, creation of livelihood assets, and generation of sustainable employment opportunities in rural areas.
The scheme will also promote Gram Panchayat-based integrated development, convergence of departmental schemes and coordination with the PM Gati Shakti initiative. Modern technology and digital systems will be used to improve planning, monitoring, transparency, governance and accountability, he said.
The expenditure under the scheme will be shared between the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio. A provision of Rs 4,000 crore has been made in the state budget for the 2026-27 financial year for its implementation, the official said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.