Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves 10 pc job quota for Agniveers

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, on Wednesday approved a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveer soldiers in direct recruitment for various Class‑III posts in state services.
The landmark decision aims to provide dignified employment opportunities and honour the service of Agniveer soldiers after their four‑year tenure in the Indian Armed Forces. The Council of Ministers approved the Chhattisgarh Agniveer Soldiers (Reservation of Vacancies in Class‑III Posts in State Civil Services) Rules, 2026.
Under the new rule, Agniveers who have completed four years of service and possess a valid discharge certificate will receive 10 per cent reservation in recruitment for Constables in the Police Department, Forest Guards in the Forest and Climate Change Department, and Warders in the Jail Department.
The move follows the announcement made by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in the Legislative Assembly on July 26, 2024. The Government believes that the discipline, training and experience of Agniveers will greatly benefit the state police, forest and jail administrations while offering meaningful post‑service careers to these young soldiers.
In the same Cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya here, the Council of Ministers also decided to constitute a ministerial sub‑committee to ensure smooth and timely availability of fertilisers to farmers during the Kharif and Rabi seasons.
The Deputy Chief Minister, who holds portfolios of Public Works, Public Health Engineering, Urban Administration & Development, has been appointed Chairperson of the sub‑committee. Cabinet Ministers from the Departments of Agriculture Development & Farmers’ Welfare, Cooperation and Finance will serve as members, while the Agriculture Production Commissioner will act as the convener.
The sub‑committee will have the authority to invite officials, subject experts and representatives from relevant organisations to provide suggestions and recommendations on fertiliser supply, distribution and management.
These decisions reflect the state Government’s commitment to supporting both the agricultural community and the welfare of Agniveer soldiers.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.