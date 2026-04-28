Chhattisgarh Board to declare Class 10, 12 results on April 29

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education prepares to announce its annual examination results with the state's School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav, who has officially confirmed that the results for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be declared on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.
The formal announcement is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m., ending weeks of speculation and waiting for students, parents, and educators alike.
This year, the scale of the board examinations was significant, reflecting the academic aspirations of the state's youth.
Statistics reveal that around 3.21 lakh candidates appeared in the Class 10 high school examinations, while around 2.45 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 higher secondary board examinations.
In total, more than five-and-a-half lakh students are likely to access their marks simultaneously on Wednesday.
In his message to the students, Chhattisgarh Education Minister Gajendra Yadav emphasised that these results represent far more than simple numerical marks.
He described the occasion as the culmination of years of rigorous discipline, hard work, and the steady guidance provided by families and teachers.
The Minister extended his best wishes to all candidates, urging them to maintain a calm and patient demeanour regardless of the exam results.
He encouraged students to accept their results with a positive mindset, noting that every academic milestone serves as the foundation for a new journey and that every young individual holds the potential to excel in their chosen future path.
To ensure a smooth process for checking scores, the board has made the results available through its official digital portal.
Students can access their marksheets by visiting the website cgbse.nic.in.
Once the results are released at 2:30 p.m., candidates should navigate to the specific links for the Class 10 or Class 12 results, enter their unique roll number, and submit the information to view their performance.
The board recommends that students download and save a PDF copy of their marksheet for future academic requirements.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.