Girls continue lead as Chhattisgarh Board records rise in pass percentage

Likewise, as many as 3,21,677 students registered themselves for the CGBSE High School Certificate Main Exam (Class 10) 2026. Of these, 3,16,730 students -- 1,40,402 boys and 1,76,328 girls -- appeared in the exam. Results of 3,14,953 pupils were declared, of which 2,43,016 (77.15 per cent) have cleared the examination, an official release said.