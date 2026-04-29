Girls continue lead as Chhattisgarh Board records rise in pass percentage

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of Classes 10 and 12 board examinations, with girls outperforming boys and overall pass percentages showing a marginal improvement over last year.
Three students scored 99 per cent marks in Class 10 examination, while three pupils got between 98.60 per cent and 97.80 per cent marks in Class 12 test to emerge as top rankers.
The overall pass percentage in Class 12 stood at 83.04 per cent and at 77.15 per cent in Class 10. In both exams, girls outperformed boys. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 86.04 per cent in Class 12 and boys 78.86 per cent.
Similarly, girls registered a pass percentage of 81.03 per cent in Class 10 and boys 72.27 per cent.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced the results in the presence of his deputy Arun Sao and School Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.
As many 2,46,166 students had registered themselves for CGBSE Higher Secondary School Certificate Main Examination (Class 12) 2026.
Of them, 2,44,453 students -- 1,02,259 boys and 1,42,194 girls -- appeared in the examination. Of them, results of 2,43,898 were declared, of which 2,02,549 (83.04 per cent) have cleared the exam.
Among successful candidates, 1,27,334 (52.2 per cent) secured First Division, 72,402 (29.68 per cent) Second Division, and 2,806 (1.15 per cent) Third Division. Seven students figured in the Pass Division. A total of 23,866 candidates have failed in one or two subjects.
The results of 63 students have been withheld due to various reasons, including five cases of alleged use of unfair means. Additionally, 492 applications were rejected due to ineligibility, while results of two candidates will be declared later.
Likewise, as many as 3,21,677 students registered themselves for the CGBSE High School Certificate Main Exam (Class 10) 2026. Of these, 3,16,730 students -- 1,40,402 boys and 1,76,328 girls -- appeared in the exam. Results of 3,14,953 pupils were declared, of which 2,43,016 (77.15 per cent) have cleared the examination, an official release said.
Of the successful candidates, 1,40,108 (44.48 per cent) secured First Division, 96,721 (30.71 per cent) Second Division, and 6,187 (1.96 per cent) Third Division. As many as 19,347 students have been placed in the compartment category (failing one or two subjects).
The results of 161 candidates have been withheld, including 15 cases related to unfair means. A total of 1,616 applications were rejected due to ineligibility, and results of three candidates will be declared later, said the release.
Compared to last year, the Class 12 pass percentage rose by 1.17 percentage points from 81.87 per cent, while Class 10 results improved by 0.62 percentage points from 76.53 per cent, the release said.
A total of 43 students featured in the top 10 tentative merit list in Class 12, while 42 pupils made it to the tentative merit list in Class 10.
In Class 12, Jigyasu Verma Sen of Saraswati Shishu Mandir Higher Secondary School, Palari (Balodabazar district) topped with 98.60 per cent, followed by Omni Verma (98.20 pc) of Swami Atmanand Government Utkrisht Hindi Medium School, Bemetara. Krish Mahant (97.80 pc) of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Chhal (Raigarh district) secured the third position.
In Class 10 exam, three students - Sandhya Nayak of Ekalavya English School Arjunda in Mahasamund district, Parirani Pradhan of Eklavya Eng Medium HS School Baloda in Mahasamund and Anshul Sharma of New Generation Public HS School, Lormi in Mungeli district -- shared top position with 99 per cent marks.
Five students - Riyansh Kesharwani of Swami Atmanand Govt Utkrisht Naveen English Medium School, Kawardh in Kabirdham district, Ranu Siddhimayi Sahu and Renuka Pradhan, both from Eklavya English School Arjunda, Mahasamund, Dipanshi Bouddh of Prayas Balika Aawasiya Vidyalaya, Gudhiyari Raipur and Nandita Dewangan of Saraswati Shishu Mandir HS School, Mungeli bagged second position with 98.83 per cent marks, it said.
Kalpana Yadav of Government Higher Secondary School at Tarpongi in Raipur district stood at third place with 98.67 per cent marks in Class 10.
Congratulating the students, Sai said the results reflect the hard work, discipline and dedication of the pupils, their teachers and parents.
In a post on 'X', the CM said the success of students, including those from remote and forested regions, highlights that determination and hard work can overcome resource constraints.
Sai said, "Heartiest congratulations to all the talented students who have passed these examinations, along with my best wishes for a bright future ahead. This year, 77.15% of students achieved success in the High School examination, while 83.04% succeeded in the Higher Secondary exam."
"Our daughters have once again excelled -- which stands as a testament to their self-confidence, hard work, and growing academic excellence", he noted.
The fact that students from remote and forest-dwelling regions have secured places in the merit list demonstrates that talent is not dependent on resources -- rather, with firm determination and diligence, any goal can be achieved, the CM stated.
"This serves as a powerful example of the state's educational quality and inclusive development. This success is the result of our children's hard work, discipline and dedication," he said.
"Those students who did not achieve their expected results this time should not be disheartened. Maintain your self-confidence and continue to strive with a positive mindset," the CM added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.