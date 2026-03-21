Chhattisgarh assembly passes staff selection board bill; CM promises transparent recruitment
Raipur: The Chhattisgarh assembly on Friday passed a bill to establish a new board to conduct recruitment examinations for Class III and IV posts in various state departments.
The Chhattisgarh Karmchari Chayan Mandal Vidheyak, 2026 (Chhattisgarh Staff Selection Board Bill, 2026), which was passed unanimously, proposes the creation of a staff selection board to streamline and standardize the recruitment process. With the enactment of this law, the existing Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) will be deemed merged into the newly formed board.
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the Bill aims to simplify and bring transparency to the recruitment process, adding that youth had suffered due to irregularities in recruitment during the previous (Congress) government in the state.
He referred to the alleged CGPSC (Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission) scam, stating its probe has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
"Currently, vacancies are released separately by different departments, forcing candidates to apply separately for each post. Each department follows a different selection process, and conducting separate examinations every time puts immense pressure on recruitment agencies. The proposed board would address these challenges by ensuring a more streamlined and transparent system," Sai said.
A single advertisement can be issued for posts requiring similar qualifications, ensuring uniformity, transparency, security, and efficiency in direct recruitment, he said.
With the formation of the board, examinations can be conducted annually and within a fixed timeline, the CM said.
An exam calendar will be introduced, making it easier for candidates to prepare in a structured manner, Sai added.
"Youth are the foundation of building 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Chhattisgarh'. We will provide opportunities for young people to fulfil their dreams in a transparent environment. This Bill is about restoring the trust that got eroded under the previous government. Our government follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption. It remains committed to maintaining transparency in the recruitment process," he asserted.
The objective of the board is to bring uniformity in the selection process for Class III and IV posts and to regulate and organize other examinations and entrance tests for professional courses. The board's mandate will cover state government departments, including statutory bodies, boards, authorities, and other institutions notified from time to time.
The board will conduct selection processes such as examinations, interviews, skill tests, or other methods and also oversee entrance tests for professional courses and other examinations as notified by the state government.
It will consist of a chairperson, who will be an officer not below the rank of principal secretary, and up to three members holding positions equivalent to joint secretary. The state government will appoint a secretary in the Board of the rank not below deputy secretary, who will also serve as the chief administrative officer.
The board, which will also include an examination controller, will have powers to take necessary action in cases where candidates use unfair means or disrupt examinations.
The establishment of the board is expected to impose an annual recurring financial burden of approximately Rs 30 crore on the state government.
After completing other business, Dharam Lal Kaushik, who was in the chair, adjourned the House sine die.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.