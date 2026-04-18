Chhattisgarh announces early school summer vacation amid heatwave

Chhattisgarh government prepones summer vacation for schools across the state, due to the ongoing heatwave conditions. The decision was taken following a review of the prevailing weather patterns, with several districts witnessing temperatures exceeding 40 degrees celsius.

As per the official order by state school education department, school summer holidays are set to begin from April 20, till June 15 for all government, aided, non-aided and private schools — advancing the break by nearly two weeks from the originally scheduled date of May 1.

However, the revised order will not apply to teachers.

Speaking about the move on X, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said, "Ensuring the safety of children during the severe heatwave is our top priority. The summer vacation has been preponed so that their health is not adversely affected. Summer vacation has now been declared from April 20 to June 15, thereby ensuring the safety and well-being of children amidst this scorching heat."

As per Meteorological Centre in Raipur, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Bilaspur, Raipur and Durg divisions between April 16 and April 19. With maximum temperature expected to rise by 1-3 degrees celsius over the next three days.