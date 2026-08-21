Chhattisgarh agriculture varsity cancels BSc exam after alleged paper leak; 70% questions similar

Raipur: The Indira Gandhi Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (IGKV) has cancelled the BSc Agriculture 2nd-year Agricultural Entomology examination after a question paper surfaced on social platforms before the scheduled test. The university has decided to cancel the exam after leak.

According to the PTI, the examination for ‘Pest Management in Crops and Stored Grains - 1 (Rabi Crops)’ was scheduled to begin at 10 am on August 20 at more than 30 colleges affiliated with the university.

An IGKV official told PTI that the email did not contain any question paper. The question paper was subsequently circulated in WhatsApp groups among students, with claims that it was the leaked examination paper.

"On verification, it was found that the question paper that went viral did not completely resemble the genuine question paper, but around 70 per cent of the questions were similar to those in the actual paper," PTI quoted IGKV official.

The university-constituted committee will investigate the matter and further action will be taken based on its findings, the official said.

The official sources suggest that the exam was cancelled because of 'administrative reasons.' The examination has been rescheduled for the first week of September.

Students are advised to follow the official university website for latest updates.

The issue even drawn a response from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. He assured that strict action would be taken against those found responsible.

“The university administration has cancelled the examination and constituted a four-member probe committee. The matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” PTI quoted CM Sai.

With inputs of PTI