Chhattisgarh: ‘Aakar’ giving shape, direction to ‘Divyang’ children in becoming self-reliant



According to Kaushik, institutions like Aakar are bringing the state government's vision of inclusive education and mainstream integration to life at the grassroots level. In remote areas, this endeavour shows that true development is not reflected merely in roads and buildings—it appears when a child looks up with confidence. Big dreams are being nurtured in this small endeavour of Sukma. One holds a keyboard; another finds harmony with musical instruments; some have dance in their steps; fingers draft dreams in sign language, while others read their world through Braille characters.

Children once considered dependent on others are now forging their own identities, said Kaushik, adding that the institute is not just educating these children; it is giving shape to their dreams.