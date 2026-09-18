“Chhatron Ki Goonj” to suppress rising “goonj” within Congress to change Rahul Gandhi: BJP chief

Ujjain: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday took a dig at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', saying it was being organised to suppress the "goonj" within the Congress over demands to "change" him.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "As far as the unemployment of the Opposition is concerned, it will never go away. To suppress the 'goonj' rising out of Congress to change Rahul Gandhi, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is being done." (Congress ke andar se jo awaz aa rahi hai Rahul ke parivartan ki, us goonj ko dabane ke liye Chhatron ki Goonj bol rahe hai)

His remarks come ahead of Gandhi's scheduled September 19 programme in Indore, where he is set to participate in "Chhatron Ki Goonj" and interact with students and young people.